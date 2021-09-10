Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Vietnam approves UAE-made Hayat-Vax vaccine for emergency use

Reuters/Hanoi
Filed on September 10, 2021

(Wam)

This is the country's seventh approved jab.

Vietnam has approved the Hayat-Vax coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the seventh to be endorsed in the country.

100,000 Hayat-Vax vaccines sent to Philippines

Where and how to get Hayat-Vax vaccine in UAE

Hayat — which means ‘life’ in Arabic — is the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine in the Gulf region to be manufactured by a joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s G42 and Sinopharm.

A new vaccine plant in KIZAD became operational this year and over its phased development will have a production capacity of 200 million doses per annum across three filling lines and five automated packaging lines. The joint venture is already producing Hayat-Vax with its partner, Julphar in the UAE with an initial capacity of 2 million doses per month, Wam reported.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/no-announcement-made-on-mass-layoffs-says-emirates- macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 