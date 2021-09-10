Covid-19: Vietnam approves UAE-made Hayat-Vax vaccine for emergency use

This is the country's seventh approved jab.

Vietnam has approved the Hayat-Vax coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the seventh to be endorsed in the country.

Hayat — which means ‘life’ in Arabic — is the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine in the Gulf region to be manufactured by a joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s G42 and Sinopharm.

A new vaccine plant in KIZAD became operational this year and over its phased development will have a production capacity of 200 million doses per annum across three filling lines and five automated packaging lines. The joint venture is already producing Hayat-Vax with its partner, Julphar in the UAE with an initial capacity of 2 million doses per month, Wam reported.