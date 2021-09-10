Covid-19: Vietnam approves UAE-made Hayat-Vax vaccine for emergency use
This is the country's seventh approved jab.
Vietnam has approved the Hayat-Vax coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the seventh to be endorsed in the country.
100,000 Hayat-Vax vaccines sent to Philippines
Where and how to get Hayat-Vax vaccine in UAE
Hayat — which means ‘life’ in Arabic — is the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine in the Gulf region to be manufactured by a joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s G42 and Sinopharm.
A new vaccine plant in KIZAD became operational this year and over its phased development will have a production capacity of 200 million doses per annum across three filling lines and five automated packaging lines. The joint venture is already producing Hayat-Vax with its partner, Julphar in the UAE with an initial capacity of 2 million doses per month, Wam reported.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Vietnam approves UAE-made Hayat-Vax...
This is the country's seventh approved jab. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India vs England Test cancelled over Covid case
Physiotherapist Parmar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bahrain: Gulf Air announces direct flights to Tel ...
The airline will operate two flights a week to the destination READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Los Angeles to require vaccine for all...
Los Angeles has about 630,000 students READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE allows entry of residents with WHO-approved...
Including those residents who overstayed abroad since the travel... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 744 Covid-19 cases, 961 recoveries, 3 ...
The total number of doses provided in the country up to date stands... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Sheikh Abdullah calls Iran's new foreign...
He underlined UAE's keenness to foster international cooperation... READ MORE
-
Art and Culture
20 years later: Indian cricket photographer...
Kamal Sharma’s account of shooting the tragic incident that... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Special Expo 2020 Dubai passport launched
9 September 2021
News
UAE: 7 winners from 6 countries share Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
9 September 2021
News
UAE physical education teacher in $1 million global award list
9 September 2021
Golf
Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh granted UAE Golden Visa