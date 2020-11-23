Filed on November 23, 2020 | Last updated on November 24, 2020 at 12.37 am

Covid-19 vaccine will be free for Saudi Arabia residents

The Saudi health ministry said it hopes to have enough vaccines to cover 70 per cent of the country’s population by the end of 2021.

Saudi Arabia's health ministry said on Monday that Covid-19 vaccines will be free for all people living in the kingdom, state TV reported.

The ministry said it hopes to have enough vaccines to cover 70 per cent of the country's population by the end of 2021, state TV channel Ekhbariya said on Twitter.

The ministry said on Monday it had recorded 231 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number to 355,489 cases, including 5,877 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Sixteen new deaths have been reported, bringing the total deaths to 5,796.

The six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have recorded more than 1 million cases.

The tally in the energy producing region of more than 50 million people stood on Monday at 1,001,182 infections, with 9,162 deaths.