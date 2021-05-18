- EVENTS
Covid-19 vaccine: Sinopharm booster shot in UAE 6 months after second dose
Over 73.88 per cent of eligible groups in the UAE have received the Covid-19 vaccine.
Booster Covid-19 vaccine shots have been approved for UAE residents, it was announced on Tuesday.
Fully vaccinated residents are eligible to receive the booster jab six months after they receive their second dose.
Dr Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, said priority to receive the additional shot would be given to senior citizens and people with chronic diseases.
The move is part of the UAE’s “proactive strategy to provide maximum protection for society”.
The official said over 73.88 per cent of eligible groups in the UAE have received the Covid-19 vaccine. These are residents aged above 16 years.
Additionally, over 80 per cent of the elderly population have been vaccinated. “This is the priority group for the UAE as they are more vulnerable to the disease and its complications.”
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.59 million. This takes the rate of doses to 117.23 per 100 people.
The official reassured residents that the four Covid vaccines available in the UAE are safe.
“All vaccines undergo strict safety tests, and go through several stages, including clinical trials, before they are approved for use,” she said.
Citing data from the UAE’s National Vaccination Campaign, Dr Al Hosani said that vaccines have helped reduce hospital admissions and the need to put patients on ventilators.
