Covid-19: Vaccination mandatory for using public transport, says Saudi

All residents will be required to show their vaccination status in the Tawakkalna app.

Saudi residents entering venues of entertainment or sports activities, educational facilities and public transport will need to be vaccinated, the kingdom’s official press agency said.

Starting August 1, vaccination will be required to enter the following:

> Economic, commercial, cultural, entertainment or sports activities

> Cultural, educational, social or entertainment events

> Governmental or private establishments, whether as an employee or a visitor

> Governmental or private educational facilities

Vaccination will also be required for using public transport, the Saudi Press Agency said.

All Covid-19 preventive measures will need to be followed, SPA said, citing guidelines from the country’s health ministry.