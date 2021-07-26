Covid-19: Vaccination mandatory for using public transport, says Saudi
All residents will be required to show their vaccination status in the Tawakkalna app.
Saudi residents entering venues of entertainment or sports activities, educational facilities and public transport will need to be vaccinated, the kingdom’s official press agency said.
Starting August 1, vaccination will be required to enter the following:
> Economic, commercial, cultural, entertainment or sports activities
> Cultural, educational, social or entertainment events
> Governmental or private establishments, whether as an employee or a visitor
> Governmental or private educational facilities
Vaccination will also be required for using public transport, the Saudi Press Agency said.
All residents will be required to show their vaccination status in the Tawakkalna app.
All Covid-19 preventive measures will need to be followed, SPA said, citing guidelines from the country’s health ministry.
Starting from 01/08/2021, the decision requiring immunization to enter activities, events and facilities and to use public transportation will enter into force.#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/hGNQB7B2UA— SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) July 25, 2021
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Vaccination must for using public transport:...
All residents will be required to show their vaccination status in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: How UAE residents are managing job loss,...
With mental health issues on the rise, Khaleej Times spoke to three... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Fauci says US headed in 'wrong direction' on...
US is in an "unnecessary predicament" of soaring cases fuelled by... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Up to 200,000 Covid tests daily: How UAE’s...
Understandably, this data includes tests taken by tourists upon... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Indian Premier League to resume in UAE on...
The final is set to be played on October 15. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Daman launches mobile branches service for...
New service offering comes in cooperation with the Department of... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi reduces business setup fees to Dh1,000
Federal fees will continue to apply. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Dh204,000 for doctor who didn't get salary...
The complainant had been paid his monthly salary of Dh68,000 till... READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Hijri New Year likely date revealed