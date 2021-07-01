Covid-19: Vaccination best weapon against the Delta variant

The Delta variant is highly communicable and easily transmissible.

Doctors say strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols and vaccination remain the most effective weapons against the infectious Delta Covid-19 strain.

The UAE authorities on Sunday revealed that the three most common Covid virus strains found in the country are Beta, which is causing 39.2 per cent of infections; Delta 33.9 per cent; and Alpha 11.3 per cent.

According to the World Health Organisation’s earlier updates, the Alpha and the Beta variants were detected in the country at the start of the year and local authorities confirmed cases of the Delta variant, which is up to 60 per cent more transmissible than Alpha.

“The Delta variant is highly communicable and easily transmissible. It is also particularly serious and severe as it sticks firmly to the receptors of the lung cells, which in turn results in the resistance of treatment with monoclonal antibodies,” said Dr Sawsan Humaida, internal medicine specialist at Abu Dhabi’s Bareen International Hospital.

Dr Humaida said more attention should also be paid to the precautions, including wearing masks, regular handwashing, physical distancing and avoiding large crowds to stay safe. “It remains to be a high public health risk because of its higher severity in comparison with other variants and has an increased risk of hospitalisation and mortality,” Dr Humaida added.

The Delta variant is also said to cause symptoms that weren’t usually seen in earlier Covid cases. “The common symptoms of the Delta strain are vomiting, loss of appetite and stomach pain, in addition to the ordinary symptoms of the original strain, such as fever, fatigue, tiredness, cough and runny nose,” the doctor added.

Should one feel any of the symptoms, one must quickly go for a PCR test, doctors suggest. Dr Mustafa Saif, internal medicine specialist, Aster Hospital, Mankhool, said: “RT-PCR testing is easily accessible to all...If there is any sudden outbreak from any family or close contacts, infection from the Delta variant should be suspected and informed to the Dubai Health Authority.”

Vaccination, he added, continues to be the best weapon to limit the spread of the disease.

Dr Saif noted that hospitals are prepared to deal with the emerging situation. “Hospitals have made arrangements like fever clinics, which, after screening, cater only to fever cases, isolating them from common areas, with all healthcare personnel in proper PPE gear.”

