Covid-19: US to lift travel ban for vaccinated EU, UK passengers

Filed on September 20, 2021
The easing of travel restrictions, would mark a significant shift by President Joe Biden at a time of strained relations with European allies.

The United States will lift an 18-month-old travel ban on the European Union and Britain, allowing vaccinated travelers to enter beginning in November, reports said Monday.

The easing of travel restrictions, imposed by Donald Trump as the Covid-19 pandemic first erupted, would mark a significant shift by President Joe Biden at a time of strained relations with European allies.

The news was reported by the Financial Times and CNN. The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment.




