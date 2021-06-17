Covid-19: US locks down embassy in Afghanistan amid massive spike in cases
The notice said 95% of cases were people who have not been vaccinated or fully vaccinated.
The US Embassy in Afghanistan ordered a near-complete lockdown Thursday because of a massive spike in coronavirus cases among employees.
Already on uncertain footing due to the imminent withdrawal of American forces from the country, the embassy in Kabul ordered remaining staffers into virtual isolation to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which has already killed at least one person, sent 114 into quarantine and forced several people to be medically evacuated.
The embassy said in a notice to employees that almost all group activities, including work meetings and recreational gatherings, are banned because intensive care units at military medical facilities in Afghanistan are at full capacity and the number of cases has forced it to establish temporary COVID-19 wards to care for patients requiring oxygen.
It said the restrictions would remain in place until the chain of transmission is broken. Violators will be removed from the country on the next available flight. The notice said 95 per cent of the cases involved people who have not been vaccinated or fully vaccinated against the virus and urged all staff to take advantage of available vaccines at the embassy.
“We must break the chain of transmission to protect one another and ensure the mission’s ability to carry out the nation’s business,” the acting U.S. ambassador, Ross Wilson, said in the notice. “Restrictions will continue until the chain of transmission is broken.”
“We are all in this together and rely on your cooperation during this difficult time,” he said. “We can only return to normal operations with the cooperation of everyone.”
The announcement was distributed to journalists and others by the American Foreign Service Association, the union that represents US diplomats.
The restrictions confine all personnel to their living quarters except to get food alone or to exercise or relax outside by themselves. This requirement bans all sports and means personnel must stay at least 20 feet from others unless they are wearing a mask.
Staffing levels at the embassy have already been significantly reduced pending the completion of the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from Afghanistan, which President Joe Biden has ordered complete by the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US to spend $3 billion on Covid-19 antiviral...
The pills could begin arriving by year’s end. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Vaccines made mandatory for many...
Authorities have made vaccines mandatory for people in service... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Green Pass: Abu Dhabi residents face issues as...
NCEMA acknowledges the glitch, and work is in progress to fix the bug. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE doctors say Sotrovimab will improve Covid-19...
Abu Dhabi becomes the first city globally to receive the new Covid-19 ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Green Pass: Abu Dhabi residents face issues as...
NCEMA acknowledges the glitch, and work is in progress to fix the bug. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man jumps to death while trying to escape...
The fight had broken out between some men in the apartment. READ MORE
-
Utilities
UAE: Haven't received your Emirates ID? Here's...
Step-by-step process to renew your Emirates ID online. READ MORE
-
Tennis
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Olympics
Nadal lost in the semifinal at the French Open READ MORE
Jobs
Dubai govt jobs for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary