Covid-19: US braces for historic jab
Healthcare workers and nursing home residents will be among the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shots.
Trucks on Sunday began shipping millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, part of an enormous logistics operation
that should see some vulnerable people being vaccinated as early as today in the nation worst hit by the coronavirus.
Healthcare workers and nursing home residents will be among the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shots, though it will likely be months before all those who want it can be vaccinated, officials said.
“My hope, again, is that this happens very expeditiously.
Hopefully, (starting) tomorrow,” US Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn said on Sunday on CNN.
The heartening breakthrough comes at one of the darkest moments of the nearly yearlong pandemic, with infections in the United States
soaring.
More than 1.1 million new cases have been confirmed in the past week and the death toll is nearing 298,000 in the US, which has reported the highest absolute death toll and number of cases in the world.
Even as health experts welcomed the unprecedented effort — with the vaccine developed, tested and distributed in record time — they cautioned Americans not to grow lax in observing normal precautions.
“The next number of weeks are going to be hell, I fear,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy told ABC’s This Week. “So we’re begging people to please, please, please don’t let your guard down.”
Health officials have mounted an education campaign to persuade large numbers of sceptics that the vaccine is safe.
“The way we see light at the end of the tunnel, the way we get through this, is to achieve herd immunity, and that means we need to vaccinate a significant number of people,” Hahn said.
Over the weekend, the US became the latest country to green-light the Pfizer vaccine, following nations like Britain and Canada.
As trucks rolled out of a Pfizer facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, they were escorted to a local airport by armed US officers, in
a sign of how precious the cargo is considered. Two major package delivery services — UPS and FedEx — will then ship the supplies to 636 sites around the country by Wednesday.
Coronavirus Pandemic
