Covid-19: US advises its citizens to avoid travelling to India

Filed on April 20, 2021 | Last updated on April 20, 2021 at 07.13 am

New Zealand was among the first to impose restrictions on travellers from India.

Americans have been advised to avoid travelling to India due to the “very high level of Covid-19.” Many other countries have also ‘red listed’ India, including Britain, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Pakistan.

“Because of the current situation in India even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India,” said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travellers should wear a mask, stay six feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands.”

However, fully vaccinated travellers do not have to get tested before leaving the US, “unless your destination requires it and you do not have to self-quarantine after you arrive in the United States,” it added.

On Monday, Britain added India to the ‘red list,’ banning all arrivals from the country, except for British or Irish nationals, who will however, have to pay for staying 10 days in government-approved quarantine hotels after returning.

New Zealand was among the first to impose restrictions on travellers from India. Hong Kong too has now stopped flights from India.

Pakistan also imposed a two-week ban on travellers from India. The National Command and Operation Centre placed India in the category C countries list for two weeks. “There will be a ban on inbound passengers coming from India via air and land routes,” it said.