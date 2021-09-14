Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Ukrainian government announces vaccine passports

Reuters/Kyiv
Filed on September 14, 2021

(Reuters file)

The government is likely to tighten lockdown restrictions soon.

The Ukrainian government has decided to introduce Covid-19 "vaccine passports" verifying citizens' vaccination status, the health ministry said on Monday.

The passports will allow businesses such as cinemas, gyms, theatres and swimming pools to operate without social distancing requirements if all visitors and at least 80 per cent of staff at the venues are at least partially vaccinated, the ministry said in a statement said.

Educational institutions can also operate without social distancing if all staff are fully vaccinated.

After a relative lull in the summer, coronavirus infections have accelerated in Ukraine. The government will likely tighten lockdown restrictions soon.




