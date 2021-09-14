Covid-19: Ukrainian government announces vaccine passports
The government is likely to tighten lockdown restrictions soon.
The Ukrainian government has decided to introduce Covid-19 "vaccine passports" verifying citizens' vaccination status, the health ministry said on Monday.
The passports will allow businesses such as cinemas, gyms, theatres and swimming pools to operate without social distancing requirements if all visitors and at least 80 per cent of staff at the venues are at least partially vaccinated, the ministry said in a statement said.
Educational institutions can also operate without social distancing if all staff are fully vaccinated.
After a relative lull in the summer, coronavirus infections have accelerated in Ukraine. The government will likely tighten lockdown restrictions soon.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Ukrainian government announces vaccine...
The government is likely to tighten lockdown restrictions soon. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK PM Johnson to set out Covid-19 booster...
Britain has already indicated it will scrap plans for vaccine... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines to hold pilot test of...
From Sept 16, more businesses will be allowed to resume operations in ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: Covid-19 infection rate dips to 0.2%
The Capital has undertaken several strategic measures in the fight... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE adds 38 individuals,15 entities on its terror ...
UAE underscores commitment to target and dismantle networks that... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Sheikh Mansoor takes Metro to Expo 2020...
Emergency response time at Expo 2020 Dubai will be within four... READ MORE
-
News
UAE issues new anti-money laundering guidance for ...
Financial institutions have one month to demonstrate compliance with... READ MORE
-
Charlotte Johnson Wahl, mother of UK PM Johnson,...
The professional painter was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease ... READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
13 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off
13 September 2021
News
UAE: Drug addict, who stabbed father 36 times, gets death sentence