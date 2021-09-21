Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Ukraine tightens lockdown restrictions from September 23

Reuters/Kyiv
Filed on September 21, 2021

(Reuters file)

Ukraine lifted lockdown restrictions as cases dropped over the summer.

A Ukrainian government commission decided on Tuesday to tighten coronavirus lockdown restrictions from September 23 as the number of new infections has increased sharply, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

Ukraine lifted lockdown restrictions as cases dropped over the summer but has now imposed a nationwide “yellow” code which restricts mass events and limits the occupancy rates of gyms, cinemas and other culture venues.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210921&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210929830&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 