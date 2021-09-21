Covid-19: Ukraine tightens lockdown restrictions from September 23

Ukraine lifted lockdown restrictions as cases dropped over the summer.

A Ukrainian government commission decided on Tuesday to tighten coronavirus lockdown restrictions from September 23 as the number of new infections has increased sharply, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

Ukraine lifted lockdown restrictions as cases dropped over the summer but has now imposed a nationwide “yellow” code which restricts mass events and limits the occupancy rates of gyms, cinemas and other culture venues.