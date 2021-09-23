Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Ukraine announces compulsory vaccination for civil servants, education workers

ANI/Kiev
Filed on September 23, 2021

(AFP file)

The vaccination coverage among other priority professional groups has reached 80 per cent.

The Ukrainian government announced Wednesday that it will introduce a compulsory Covid-19 vaccination for civil servants and education workers.

“We consider it expedient to make a tough decision to ensure the safety of the educational process and the functioning of public authorities,” Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko was quoted as saying by the government’s press service.

The vaccination coverage among other priority professional groups in Ukraine, namely healthcare, defense and law enforcement workers, has reached 80 per cent, the minister said.

As of Wednesday, 2,362,559 Covid-19 cases and 55,161 deaths were registered in Ukraine, while 2,235,668 patients recovered, according to the health ministry.

According to the official data, more than 5.2 million Ukrainians have been fully vaccinated so far.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210817&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210819182&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 