Covid-19: UK to accept travellers with UAE-issued vaccine certificates
Starting October 4, travellers from the UAE can enter the UK, if they show proof of two Covid jabs, taken in the Emirates.
The United Kingdom will accept vaccination certificates issued by health authorities in the UAE, Britain’s Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps announced on Wednesday.
| NEW We will be accepting UAE vaccination certificates from 4th Oct following updates to their vaccination app . As a major transport hub which is home to many British expats, this is great news for reopening international travel, boosting business & reuniting families— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 22, 2021
Starting October 4, travellers from the UAE can enter the UK, if they show proof of two Covid jabs, taken in the Emirates.
We welcome the UK’s decision to recognise UK-approved vaccines administered in the UAE through our world-class vaccination programme from Oct 4. (1/3) https://t.co/Ge16pDJMl7— Mansoor Abulhoul (@MansoorAbulhoul) September 22, 2021
“We will be accepting UAE vaccination certificates from 4th October following updates to their vaccination app (United Arab Emirates)”, Shapp's tweet said.
This will make it easier for Emiratis and our large British expat community living in the UAE to travel to the UK, for families and friends to reunite, and for businesses to enhance operations. (2/3)— Mansoor Abulhoul (@MansoorAbulhoul) September 22, 2021
“As a major transport hub which is home to many British expats, this is great news for reopening international travel, boosting business and reuniting families”, he added.
In response to Britain’s decision, UAE’s Ambassador to the UK Mansoor Abulhoul, said, “We welcome the UK’s decision to recognise UK-approved vaccines administered in the UAE through our world-class vaccination programme from October 4.”
We are looking forward to continuing to work with our friends in the UK in the global recovery from COVID-19. Today's announcement is an important step (3/3)— Mansoor Abulhoul (@MansoorAbulhoul) September 22, 2021
Last week, the British government announced that fully vaccinated travellers from 17 countries, not including the UAE, would have their vaccine certificates accepted by UK authorities. However, the announcement today has made it easier for UAE nationals and British expatriates to travel to the UK without the need for quarantine.
