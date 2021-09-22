Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK to accept travellers with UAE-issued vaccine certificates

Dhanusha Gokulan (Principal Correspondent)/Dubai
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 22, 2021
Reuters

Starting October 4, travellers from the UAE can enter the UK, if they show proof of two Covid jabs, taken in the Emirates.

The United Kingdom will accept vaccination certificates issued by health authorities in the UAE, Britain’s Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps announced on Wednesday.

“We will be accepting UAE vaccination certificates from 4th October following updates to their vaccination app (United Arab Emirates)”, Shapp's tweet said.

“As a major transport hub which is home to many British expats, this is great news for reopening international travel, boosting business and reuniting families”, he added.

In response to Britain’s decision, UAE’s Ambassador to the UK Mansoor Abulhoul, said, “We welcome the UK’s decision to recognise UK-approved vaccines administered in the UAE through our world-class vaccination programme from October 4.”

Last week, the British government announced that fully vaccinated travellers from 17 countries, not including the UAE, would have their vaccine certificates accepted by UK authorities. However, the announcement today has made it easier for UAE nationals and British expatriates to travel to the UK without the need for quarantine.

More to follow.

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com

author

Dhanusha Gokulan

Originally from India, Dhanusha Gokulan has been working as a journalist for over ten years. For Khaleej Times, she covers NRI affairs, civil aviation, and immigration issues among other things. She completed her BA in Journalism, Economics and English Literature from Mangalore University in 2008 and is currently pursuing her MA in Leadership and Innovation in Contemporary Media at the American University in Dubai. In her spare time, she dabbles with some singing/songwriting, loves food, and is mom to an over-enthusiastic Labrador retriever. Tweet at her @shootsprintrite.




