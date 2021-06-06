Covid-19: UK PM Boris Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022
Johnson will host the first in-person summit in almost two years of G7 leaders and said he would seek a pledge to hit the global vaccination goal.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday called for leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to make a commitment to vaccinate the entire world against Covid-19 by the end of 2022 when they meet in Britain next week.
Johnson will host the first in-person summit in almost two years of G7 leaders - which follows a meeting of the group’s finance ministers which wrapped up earlier in the day - and said he would seek a pledge to hit the global vaccination goal.
“Vaccinating the world by the end of next year would be the single greatest feat in medical history,” Johnson said in a statement. “I’m calling on my fellow G7 leaders to join us to end this terrible pandemic and pledge we will never allow the devastation wreaked by coronavirus to happen again.”
The leaders of Germany, France, the United States, Italy, Japan, the European Union and Canada will join Johnson for the three-day summit in Cornwall, southwest England, which begins on Friday. It will be the first overseas trip for US President Joe Biden since he took office in January.
While the richest nations have been vaccinating large numbers of their populations, many poorer countries have not had the same access to vaccines. And health experts have warned that unless more Covid shots were donated, the virus will continue to spread and mutate.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in London for the finance ministers meeting, said it was urgent for the richest nations to promote vaccinations in poorer countries that could not afford to buy them.
She also repeated the US position that patent rights should be removed for the vaccines, and said they were doing everything they could to address supply chain problems that were preventing a build-up of shots in other parts of the world.
Britain has ordered more than 500 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine for its population of 67 million and says it will donate any shots it does not need.
-
Rest of Asia
Delhi govt hospital tells nurses not to speak in...
Warns of ‘serious action’ if they do not talk in English... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: How safe is air travel during Covid pandemic?...
Health experts urge travellers to follow safety measures in airports... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK red list a big worry for UAE travel...
Along with the envoy, British expatriates living in the UAE and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi temple provides 2,000 oxygen cylinders ...
The humanitarian efforts started in the last week of April. READ MORE
-
News
Addicted to your smartphone? It may lead to...
It is a gradual build-up of damage to muscles, tendons and nerves... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Free Covid-19 vaccines for all adults in India:...
Starting June 21, Covid-19 vaccine will be free for people above 18... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE docs urge Covid safety; virus may be around a ...
Health professionals said people cannot afford to become complacent... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Only Covid-vaccinated kids can attend...
Kids aged 12 and above must have received the vaccine to be part of... READ MORE
News
UAE: Likely Eid Al Adha 2021 dates revealed