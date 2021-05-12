Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK looking at all possible solutions to tackle Indian variant surge

Reuters/London
Filed on May 12, 2021
FILE PHOTO: People walk at Oxford Street, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in London, Britain April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

(Reuters file)

'It may be more transmissible - maybe even considerably more transmissible'


British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government was looking at all possible solutions to tackle a surge in cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, including in the northern English town of Bolton.

Indian variant can cause 'moderate illness' in vaccinated

"It may be more transmissible ... maybe even considerably more transmissible. We are looking at all the potential solutions for the surges we're seeing in Bolton and elsewhere," he told parliament.




