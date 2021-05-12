- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: UK looking at all possible solutions to tackle Indian variant surge
'It may be more transmissible - maybe even considerably more transmissible'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government was looking at all possible solutions to tackle a surge in cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, including in the northern English town of Bolton.
Indian variant can cause 'moderate illness' in vaccinated
"It may be more transmissible ... maybe even considerably more transmissible. We are looking at all the potential solutions for the surges we're seeing in Bolton and elsewhere," he told parliament.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 93,610 doses administered in...
The UAE has started distributing its locally-made Covid-19 vaccine... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
San Marino to offer tourists Sputnik V Covid-19...
'The vaccination tourism campaign will start on May 17' READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: Online group helps Haryana...
300 volunteers helping families in pandemic fight. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in India: Elderly couple lose both sons...
Villagers told India Today that 18 people including six women have... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,508 Covid cases, 1,477 recoveries,...
More than 46 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indian court upholds UAE travel ban on...
Bank of Baroda is suing Shetty for backing away from a collateral... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How airlines are ensuring safe, smooth...
Introduction of vaccine passports and other such measures making it... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE to host Arab Union meeting to discuss...
Meeting to include speeches by speakers and representatives of Arab... READ MORE
News
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Prayer timings across UAE
11 May 2021
Rest of Asia
Indian woman killed in Israel blast