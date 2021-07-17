Covid-19: UK health minister Javid tests positive
Sajid Javid says his symptoms are mild and he had had two doses of vaccine against the disease.
British health secretary Sajid Javid on Saturday said he had tested positive for Covid-19, but that his symptoms were mild and he had had two doses of vaccine against the disease.
“This morning I tested positive for COVID,” he said in a tweet, adding he had taken a rapid lateral flow test, and was awaiting confirmation from a PCR test, which needs processing in a laboratory.
This morning I tested positive for Covid. I’m waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild.— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 17, 2021
Please make sure you come forward for your vaccine if you haven’t already. pic.twitter.com/NJYMg2VGzT
“I’m waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild.”
Javid tweeted on March 17 that he had received a first shot of Oxford/AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, and later posted a picture of him getting a second dose on May 16.
Britain is facing a new wave of cases of Covid-19, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Javid say that the vaccine programme has largely broken the link between Covid-19 cases and deaths.
Britain has fully vaccinated two-thirds of adults, but is not vaccinating children. Some scientists have warned that the government’s reopening plans are dangerous given the significant number of people who remain unvaccinated and the fact that vaccines are not 100% effective.
