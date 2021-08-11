Covid-19: UAE's daily cases dip below 1,300 despite delta variant threat

Mass vaccination drive and strict compliance with precautionary norms help rein in the contagion.

The UAE is reporting much lesser number of daily new Covid-19 infections, which are a significant pointer and more than two weeks after the Eid Al Adha celebrations, despite the contagious Delta variant.

Earlier this year, the viral caseloads had dramatically soared 15 days after both the New Year Eve and Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

On Wednesday, 1,287 new Covid-19 cases, which were the lowest since mid-May, were reported.

Medical experts said that Covid-19 symptoms usually appear between two and 14 days after exposure to the coronavirus.

“The infections are seen to spike two weeks after any festivities or celebrations,” said Dr Uzma Mehraj, general physician, Aster Speciality Medical Centre, International City, Dubai.

If January 1 posted 1,856 cases, there were 3,407 by January 15 and a month-high of 3,966 on January 28. Similarly, on May 16, a day after the Eid Al Fitr holidays, there were 1,251 cases, which climbed to 1,968 on June 1, and a month-high of 2,282 on June 26.

On July 25, which was a day after Eid Al Adha holidays, though 1,528 cases were recorded, the corresponding figure had dropped to 1,321 on August 9.

Data showed that the trend was bucked for the first time this year.

Dr Rajesh Kumar Gupta, specialist, internal medicine, Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah, said the recent trend, despite the presence of the aggressive Delta variant, was a significant accomplishment.

“The Delta variant is posing fresh challenges for several developed countries of the world. However, the UAE, with strategic planning and implementation of preventive and precautionary measures, has resulted in a dip in new infections. This is a promising sign of the efficacy of vaccines, which are widely administered in the country,” he said.

Dr Muhammed Anas Ayoob, specialist, pulmonary disease, NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said that an appreciable dip in cases was a result of precautionary measures coupled with the public’s strict compliance with norms.

“The UAE utilises latest technologies for screening, surveillance, and contact tracing. Comprehensive Covid-19 testing, isolating positive patients, giving proper treatment, and the ongoing national sterilisation drive has helped to contain the spread of the virus,” he added.

Doctors also pointed out the impact made by the vaccination campaign such as the best distribution rate globally.

So far, more than 17 million doses have been administered and nearly 73 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Dr Uzma urged the unvaccinated individuals to take the jab at the earliest.

“The unvaccinated population remains at risk of catching infections, especially the Delta. I request community members to create awareness among people whom they find haven’t taken vaccination. Also, fully vaccinated people must continue to take all the precautions and take a booster shot six months after their second dose,” she added,

Dr Gupta pointed out that with children being inoculated, the country is steadily inching towards the aim of vaccinating all sections of the community, which is crucial in achieving herd immunity.

Citing the primary data from a recent UAE study, he underlined the effectiveness of the Sinopharm vaccine to develop antibodies in 96.6 per cent of children who took part in the trial.

“Now that children, vulnerable groups, senior age groups are vaccinated, it bolsters the march towards herd immunity,” Dr Gupta said.

Dr Ayoob added: “Achieving herd immunity with safe and effective vaccines makes diseases rarer and saves lives.”

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com