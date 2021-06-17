Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: UAE's Alhosn app down; NCEMA says glitch is being fixed

Staff Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on June 17, 2021

(KT file)

Abu Dhabi residents need 'green pass' on the app to gain entry to most public places.


The UAE’s contact tracing app Alhosn is down.

The country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said it is working on fixing the glitch in the app.

Abu Dhabi residents need to show a green pass on their Alhosn app to gain entry to most public places.

The protocol came into effect earlier this week.

The pass is activated after a resident or tourist gets a negative Covid PCR test result. Its validity, however, depends on one's vaccination status.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210614&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619525&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 