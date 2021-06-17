Covid-19: UAE's Alhosn app down; NCEMA says glitch is being fixed
Abu Dhabi residents need 'green pass' on the app to gain entry to most public places.
The UAE’s contact tracing app Alhosn is down.
The country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said it is working on fixing the glitch in the app.
Abu Dhabi residents need to show a green pass on their Alhosn app to gain entry to most public places.
The protocol came into effect earlier this week.
The pass is activated after a resident or tourist gets a negative Covid PCR test result. Its validity, however, depends on one's vaccination status.
