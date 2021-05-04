Covid-19: UAE vaccinates 69% of eligible residents

Through a robust vaccination and screening drive, the country has been able to tackle the pandemic situation with a great deal of success.

The UAE has vaccinated more than 69 per cent of its eligible population against Covid-19 and conducted 54 million RT-PCR tests.

Through a robust vaccination and screening drive, the country has been able to tackle the pandemic situation with a great deal of success, a top official said.

“The UAE national vaccination campaign continues to achieve its goals, which reflects the strength of the medical and health system of the country. We have vaccinated 69.89 per cent of the total eligible group, i.e., all those who are over 16 years old and above. Also, 77.84 per cent of those who are more than 60 years old were vaccinated,” said Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA).

He noted that till date, more than 10.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the UAE. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced administering 112,239 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to reach 10.77 million doses at a distribution rate of 108.99 doses per 100 people.

“The number of (RT-PCR) tests have reached 54 million. This is an achievement for the UAE, which is affirming that it is a global example in successfully managing this crisis. The UAE’s fight against the pandemic is a role model for and it is based on the proactive strategy that has been adopted by our leadership and the efforts of the healthcare authorities and frontliners.”

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com