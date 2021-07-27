Covid-19: UAE travellers urged to wear masks even if rules are relaxed abroad

Travellers must be aware of the Covid situation in their destination countries and take all relevant preventive measures.

UAE residents who are travelling abroad must wear masks and maintain a safe social distance, even if Covid-related rules are relaxed in their destination country, a top official has advised.

Dr Taher Al Ameri, spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said on Tuesday that travellers must follow all relevant Covid safety rules.

Travellers must be aware of the Covid situation in their destination countries and take all relevant preventive measures. They must also have an insurance policy that covers the treatment of Covid-19.

‘UAE one of safest tourist destinations’

The UAE is one of the safest tourist destinations in the world amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Taher said.

He said the country has witnessed an increase in demand for its tourism offerings.

This is largely because of the Covid safety measures the country has in place, the official added. “These measures ensure that tourists can spend some quality time in a safe environment,” he said.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, had highlighted how the Emirate has inspired the global tourism recovery after overcoming the challenges wrought by Covid-19. Dubai, he said, has set the benchmarks for precautionary protocols, making the city one of the world’s safest destinations for travellers.

Both Emirates and Etihad had earlier said they were preparing for a busy travel season.

According to dnata, over the months of June, July and August, they would have handled a whopping 6,300 flights into Dubai, from all around the world.

