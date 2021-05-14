Covid-19: UAE sends 500,000 Favipiravir tablets to India

The aid comes on top of another 500,000 tablets of the life-saving antiviral drug that was sent on Tuesday.

The UAE sent India 500,000 Favipiravir tablets to aid the country’s Covid crisis.

According to a tweet from Arindam Bagchi, an official spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the gift of the life-saving antiviral drug deepened the existing ties between the two countries.



Continuing our cooperation with UAE. Appreciate gift of another 0.5 million Favipiravir Tablets from our friend UAE. pic.twitter.com/tjGMA7XsI0 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 14, 2021

“Continuing our cooperation with UAE. Appreciate gift of another 0.5 million Favipiravir Tablets from our friend UAE,” Bagchi said, sharing pictures of the shipment.

The gift adds to the previous aid India had received from the UAE of 500,000 Favipiravir tablets on Tuesday.



Further deepening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Thank our close partner & friend UAE for gifting over 5 lakh Favipiravir Tablets. pic.twitter.com/o31OCyy7Uv — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 11, 2021

