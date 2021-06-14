Covid-19: UAE reunites Australian family trapped in Sri Lanka
The family became stranded while on holiday in Sri Lanka after the lockdown began, preventing them from returning to the UAE.
Highlighting its values of human solidarity, the UAE has helped reunite an Australian family, who was trapped in Sri Lanka for over 30 days due to a lockdown aimed at controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, with their father who has been living in Dubai for the past 15 years.
The UAE authorities rapidly responded and coordinated with authorities in Sri Lanka to facilitate the family's return home.
Upon their arrival at Dubai International Airport, the family, comprising a 40-year-old mother and her three children aged 11, 10 and 7, were received by a medical team to complete required procedures and medical tests.
Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the mother expressed her overwhelming joy at being reunited with her husband.
"We are very thankful for the UAE Government for its efforts in reuniting our family," she said.
The children were thrilled with their return to the UAE, especially as their are able to return to their home in Dubai, resume their lives and catch up with their friends.
