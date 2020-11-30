Covid-19: UAE remembers fallen frontline heroes on Commemoration Day

'Leadership and people recognise the frontliners who sacrificed their lives to provide a better future for us all'

On Commemoration Day, a significant day in UAE's history, the leadership and people come together to recognise and remember the fallen frontline heroes who have sacrificed their lives to provide a better future for us all.

"In what has been an unprecedented year, this is a day for us all to reflect and remember our nation’s frontline professionals who worked tirelessly to protect us all from coronavirus and made the ultimate sacrifice," Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Frontline Heroes Office said in a statement issued today.

Dr Sudhir Washimkar of Burjeel Hospital, Al Ain, is one of those great fallen frontline heroes who contracted the virus while working to save the lives of his patients, leaving behind his wife and two children, both of whom aspire to follow in their father’s footsteps and dedicate themselves to protecting the health of others.

Leslie Orine Ocampo was a nurse at Burjeel Homecare who lost her life caring for others when they needed her most. Nurse Leslie is survived by her young daughter and husband, who expressed his pride in how his devoted wife gave her life while doing what she loved the most.

Anvar Ali P, a husband and father of two, worked at Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital as a patient administrator and in the out-patient pharmacy before succumbing to the virus.

Ahmad Al Sebaei was seen as a star performer and was very popular amongst his colleagues at Mediclinic Al Ain Hospital where he worked as a senior medical laboratory technician.

Dr Bassam Bernieh, also at Mediclinic Al Ain Hospital, and previously at Tawam Hospital Al Ain, specialized in nephrology and treating kidney disorders. He served as chair of the Ethical Committee and was renowned for clinical and scientific research, publishing more than 40 papers in medical and scientific journals.

Marlon Jimenea, a dedicated nurse who was assigned at the intensive care unit of the University Hospital in Sharjah also passed away during this period. Nurse Marlon’s colleagues described him as a good mentor and big brother figure who was a model of loyalty in his dedicated service to his patients and profession.

Dr Mohammed Usman Khan, of Care Point Clinic in Al Jaber Camp Mafraq City 1 and previously at Salama Hospital passed away after tirelessly caring for his patients afflicted with the virus. Dedicated to his role as a caregiver he saw many patients atbeginning of the pandemic before contracting the virus. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

These are just a few examples of our family, friends and neighbours who despite knowing all the risks they faced, forged ahead every day in truly selfless service to others. The country is proud of their strength, courage and selflessness in serving the nation and we will uphold our commitment to always remember and honour these fallen frontline heroes, he added.

"On this special day, we must also express our gratitude to the more than 90,000 doctors, scientists, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, cleaning staff, emergency workers, volunteers, security guards and crisis management personnel across our nation who continue to fight this pandemic. Every day, they put their own lives at risk to safeguard the UAE community and have done so from the very start of the pandemic.

"Together, they form the first line of defence, putting the health and wellbeing of others first in a courageous effort to help protect us all. Day after day, we have observed frontline heroes working tirelessly to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and flatten the curve of the pandemic, with great success. We have had the great honour of hearing so many emotional and inspirational stories of heroes going the extra mile to look after those in need, despite the challenges they endure daily to keep our flag flying high and defend our nation."

As the UAE marks Commemoration Day on November 30, the Frontline Heroes Office recognised the sacrifices made by those in the military who have given their lives to protect the country, ensuring a safe future for all.

"To the families of these martyrs, we extend our deepest condolences and ensure we will always remember these heroic sons and daughters of the UAE."

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office, has pledged his personal commitment as well as that of the nation to care for and support the families of fallen frontline heroes as a small gesture of recognising the immense sacrifices of these courageous individuals, as well as to support and provide for the unique needs of those who continue to serve on the frontline every day.

"It is through the personal commitment and directive of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed that the Frontline Heroes Office was formed. The Frontline Heroes Office mandate is to listen and respond to the challenges and priorities of the UAE’s frontline professionals, implement short-term and long-term solutions to directly address those needs, as well as to ensure those who sacrifice and put themselves at risk to protect the people of the UAE are nationally recognized and celebrated.

On this Commemoration Day, we at the Frontline Heroes Office wish to express the greatest debt of gratitude owed to these brave men and woman for protecting our lives and the lives of our loved ones. We also share our sincerest and heart felt appreciation to every single individual who serves on the frontlines for their heroic efforts. Your courageous actions will continue to receive endless praise from this grateful nation for many years to come. With the support of our heroes, we will continue to do everything we can to defend and protect our country, making it secure and safe, for generations to come.

And to the families of Dr. Sudhir Washimkar, Nurse Lesly Orine Ocampo, Anvar Ali P, Ahmad Al Sebaei, Dr. Bassam Bernieh, Marlon Jimenea,Dr. Mohammed Usman Khanand all other fallen frontline heroes who gave their lives to protect this great nation and its people, the UAE remains forever indebted to you. We pledge that the UAE will never forget the service and sacrifice you made for us all."

His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan is the Chairman of the Board of Frontline Heroes Office.