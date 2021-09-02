Covid-19: UAE records no deaths first time in nearly 10 months
The promising news comes as daily cases decline steadily as vaccination rates go up.
The UAE on Thursday, September 2, reported zero deaths from Covid-19 complications after nearly 10 months. This makes it the first day in 2021 that the country has seen no Covid-related deaths in 24 hours. The last time the country saw zero deaths from the coronavirus was on November 14, 2020.
At 0.2 per cent, the UAE has among the lowest death rates from the virus. It is significantly lesser than the global average of just over 2 per cent.
The promising news comes as daily Covid-19 cases decline steadily as vaccination rates go up.
UAE: New medicine 100% successful in preventing Covid deaths
A top official on Tuesday said the UAE saw a 62 per cent drop in daily Covid-19 cases in August, as compared to January this year.
The UAE had recorded 1,856 cases on January 1, which soared to 3,407 by January 15 and a month-high of 3,966 on January 28. In contrast, daily infections dipped below the 1,000 mark for the first time in eight months on August 24. It has remained below 1,000 for the last 10 days.
Covid: How UAE became world's most vaccinated country
Dubai offers third dose of Pfizer jab for some residents
The UAE is also among the most vaccinated countries in the world. Close to 88 per cent of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 77 per cent have received both.
Abu Dhabi lifts Covid quarantine rule for all vaccinated passengers
Vaccination significantly reduces the chances of fatalities caused by Covid. In a study conducted by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre in April this year, no vaccinated individuals died from the virus.
Additionally, the efficacy of vaccination in preventing hospitalisation was 93 per cent and reducing the need for ICU, 95 per cent.
