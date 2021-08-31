Covid-19: UAE records 62% drop in daily cases
Daily infections dipped below the 1,000 mark for the first time in eight months on August 24.
The UAE has seen a 62 per cent drop in daily Covid-19 cases in August, as compared to January this year.
Daily infections dipped below the 1,000 mark for the first time in eight months on August 24. It has remained below 1,000 for the last eight days.
A top official credited the country’s robust Covid-19 vaccination drive and mass testing for the feat. As on August 31, over 87 per cent of the UAE’s residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 76.12 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Dr Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, said booster Covid-19 shots given to eligible residents also helped keep the infection count low.
Booster shots are given to those who have taken the Sinopharm vaccine six months after the second dose. Other vaccinations do not require a booster dose yet.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE records 62% drop in daily cases
Daily infections dipped below the 1,000 mark for the first time in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai tourists need not show vaccine records, say ...
Passengers choosing to travel into other emirates must continue to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 63,831 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Sinopharm booster shots will help enhance immunity and comply with... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE-Oman land borders open on Sept 1; PCR test...
Travellers are also required to download and use the AlHosn app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai tourists need not show vaccine records, say ...
Passengers choosing to travel into other emirates must continue to... READ MORE
-
Government
New decree for more accountability of ministers,...
The Public Prosecutor can ban any senior official from travel, and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Covid-19 guidelines in schools revised
Physical distancing reduced from two metres to one READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Pre-entry approval must for residents from ...
Passengers will need to present a rapid PCR test report with a QR... READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to fall in September 2021
30 August 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla