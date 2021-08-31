Covid-19: UAE records 62% drop in daily cases

Daily infections dipped below the 1,000 mark for the first time in eight months on August 24.

The UAE has seen a 62 per cent drop in daily Covid-19 cases in August, as compared to January this year.

Daily infections dipped below the 1,000 mark for the first time in eight months on August 24. It has remained below 1,000 for the last eight days.

A top official credited the country’s robust Covid-19 vaccination drive and mass testing for the feat. As on August 31, over 87 per cent of the UAE’s residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 76.12 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, said booster Covid-19 shots given to eligible residents also helped keep the infection count low.

Booster shots are given to those who have taken the Sinopharm vaccine six months after the second dose. Other vaccinations do not require a booster dose yet.

