Covid-19: UAE public schools to set up 4 teams for students’ health safety
Emirates Schools Establishment lists four distinct categories amid start of in-classroom lessons.
The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has instructed public schools to set up four teams in each institution that will ensure proper implementation of Covid-19 rules for the health safety of pupils, who returned to campuses on Sunday for in-classroom lessons after a two-month summer vacation.
The authorities categorised the teams as education continuity, health and safety, academic and quality of life.
The education continuity team consists of the school principal, the administrative assistant, the heads of teaching faculties and the school nurse.
The health and safety team consists of the head of the school services unit, the administrative affairs coordinator, the nurse, the health and safety specialist and the security guards.
The academic team comprises the assistant principal, the senior teacher or the subject coordinator.
Some parents refused entry over lapsed Covid test results
The quality-of-life team consists of the assistant principal, the academic advisor and the safety officer.
The ESE has issued the “School Day Design” guide, which pointed out that the education continuity team would be responsible for forming school committees, communicating with parents, submitting daily reports, setting and supervising the safe school operations and also identifying and classifying various needs.
The health-and-safety team is responsible for the development of the safe school operations plan, following up on its implementation, supervising the daily movement of pupils, and monitoring the institution's buildings, cleaning and sterilisation drive.
The academic team is tasked to develop and implement the operational plan, prepare the weekly school schedule, and follow up on teachers’ performance and their empowerment.
The quality-of-life team is tasked to implement enrichment activities such as scientific clubs and school trips.
Implementing Covid-19 protocols
The authorities have also identified various tasks for all teams as part of the back-to-school protocols.
School administrations should strictly enforce Covid-19 precautionary measures, the ESE stated.
The Education Development Department has recommended that school administrations are entrusted with the responsibility to organise classroom planning tasks and activities for subject teachers.
The training department is slated to implement hybrid education that has been rolled out since last year because of the raging viral outbreak.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
