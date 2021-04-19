Covid-19 UAE: No deaths among vaccinated patients, says study

Efficacy of vaccination in preventing hospitalisation is 93 per cent and reducing the need for ICU is 95 per cent.

Zero deaths have been reported among fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients in the UAE Capital, a new study conducted by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has revealed.

There has also been a significant decrease in the Covid-19 infection rate among those who received both doses of the vaccine, the research added. Importantly, the efficacy of vaccination in preventing hospitalisation is 93 per cent and reducing the need for ICU is 95 per cent.

Dr Srinivas Vommi, internal medicine consultant at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain, underlined that the study validates other similar findings from other parts of the world, which has shown a significant reduction in new cases and mortality after taking the jab.

Last week, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention also revealed that only 5,800 cases of Covid-19 infections and 74 deaths were identified among more than 75 million fully vaccinated Americans.

"Vaccination has significantly decreased the incidence of severe Covid-19 infection, which requires ICU admission and ventilation. There has been some incidence of people getting Covid-19 infection post vaccination, but these cases are mild or asymptomatic. This study emphasises the need for universal Covid-19 vaccination for all eligible people. This is the only way we can contain the pandemic," Dr Vommi said.

The study stated that immunity against Covid-19 is best achieved through vaccination and adhering to precautionary measures. Immunity, it added, is multifaceted and not limited to the presence of antibodies.

Dr Amaka Kate Uzu, family medicine consultant at Bareen International Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said the local study shows "promising and encouraging" results.

"The average body response to the first dose of the vaccine is by triggering your own body's immunity to recognise the virus when it enters the body, thereby preventing it from causing an infection or making you ill. This process typically takes a few weeks after the first dose of the vaccine, while taking the second dose further increases your level of immunity and sustains it for longer. The more people get vaccinated and take all necessary precautions, the lesser the spread of the virus and the chances of the virus mutating. This study promises some hope towards a recovery from this pandemic."

The study found that the risk of contracting Covid-19 increases as the virus mutates, and that the chances of the virus mutating increase with its spread. It is possible that after contracting Covid-19, even if the symptoms are mild, the infection may lead to long-term health complications.

Urging community members to take the vaccine, Dr Palat Menon, microbiology and molecular biology specialist at Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai, underlined that a vaccine trains the immune system to offer significant protection against severe disease and death.

"Vaccinations offered in the UAE will go a long way in decreasing morbidity and mortality and hastening a return to normal. However, the virus is constantly mutating, and newer strains are emerging. It is important that we continue to take preventive measures, like social distancing and wearing masks, until the threat of the pandemic abates."

The UAE rolled out its nationwide vaccination drive in December and, so far, it has already offered 9.67 million doses. The number of cases has been falling consistently, with April recording the lowest new infections this year. Four vaccines are currently available in the country: Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

