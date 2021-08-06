Covid-19: UAE makes push for vaccination for all

International forum aims to link countries that develop and produce vaccines with companies and stakeholders to promote equitable distribution of vaccines.

Global cooperation is crucial in accelerating the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation said at an international forum hosted by China.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, during the first meeting of the International Forum on Covid-19 Vaccine Cooperation, noted the UAE is determined to ensure rapid distribution of vaccines and boost global immunity.

According to Our World in Data website’s stats on Friday afternoon, 29.6 per cent of the world population has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, and 15.2 per cent is fully vaccinated.

The forum, held via a video conference with representatives from over 20 countries, aims to link countries that develop and produce vaccines with companies and stakeholders in order to promote the equitable distribution of vaccines worldwide.

Al Hashemy said the UAE has been at the forefront of global efforts to combat the pandemic.

She said the UAE has utilised its advanced logistical capabilities and transportation facilities and services to help expedite the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines around the world, including through storage and handling facilities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in close cooperation with Etihad Airways and Emirates Airlines, thereby geographically covering nearly 3.6 billion people around the world.

She underlined that the Hope Consortium initiative has provided nearly 65 million vaccine doses to 40 countries. Recently, the UAE has announced an in-kind donation of $50 million to the COVAX initiative to facilitate vaccine transport and delivery around the world.

The UAE continues to disburse urgent medical supplies globally. Till date, more than 2,200 tonnes of medical supplies have been dispatched to more than 135 countries.

The UAE plays a major role as a logistical center through the Dubai-based International Humanitarian City, which played an integral role in shipping 80 per cent of total global medical supplies and preventative equipment. The UAE has supported the establishment of fully equipped field hospitals in Jordan, Guinea-Conakry, Sudan, Sierra Leone, Lebanon and Mauritania.

Our World in Data’s statistics revealed 4.36 billion doses have been administered globally, and 40.31 million are now administered each day. Only 1.1 per cent of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose.

