Covid-19: UAE issues school safety rules for Grade 12 exams

Grade 12 exams: All students, staff to take PCR test.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the national protocol for Grade 12 examinations to be held in June 2021.

The protocol for public and private schools applying the MoE's curricula includes the implementation of a set of precautionary measures aimed at ensuring the highest standards of safety for students, teachers, administrative staff and workers.

According to the protocol, Grade 12 students, teachers, administrators and support staff, including cleaning and catering staff, and security guards, are required to present a negative PCR test result on Tuesday (June 8, 2021) and Sunday (June 13) - provided that the test results duration do not exceed four days.

The protocol also adopted general controls that include arriving at schools 30 minutes before the test and the opening of school gates 60 minutes before the test.

Parents and those escorting students must stay in their vehicles and buses - so as to prevent any exposure to other students. Students of determination are exempted from this rule.

They will also be required to undergo a PCR test and adhere to all precautionary measures.

The protocol stressed that students and staff should refrain from going to educational establishments if they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, or any other respiratory symptoms.

The protocol noted that preventive and precautionary measures including physical distancing and wearing of face masks must also be adhered to in exam halls.

The protocol exempts students infected with the virus or close contacts from sitting for exams, adding that special measures will adopted for them to give the exams.