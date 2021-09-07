Covid-19: UAE has world’s highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents

The UAE's vaccination distribution rate of 187.64 doses per 100 people is also the highest in the world.

The UAE leads the world when it comes to Covid-19 vaccination rates. According to ‘Our World in Data’ statistics, the country has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents.

Close to 78 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while over 89 per cent have received at least one dose.

Portugal is the second on the list, with over 77 per cent residents fully vaccinated. Qatar comes in the third place, with over 74 per cent residents receiving two doses.

The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday said daily Covid-19 cases have been steadily declining.

The UAE saw a 62 per cent drop in daily Covid-19 cases in August, as compared to January this year.

Daily infections dipped below the 1,000 mark for the first time in eight months on August 24. It has remained below 1,000 for the last 15 days.

