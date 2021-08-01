Covid-19: UAE firm to be MENA distributor of Rapid Antigen tests that give results in 10 minutes

A strategic partnership agreement signed between G20 company and the American company PharmXGen

Emirati company "G20" will be the sole supplier and distributer of the Rapid Antigen tests that gives results in a maximum of 10 minutes in the MENA region.

The announcement followed the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between G20 company and the American company PharmXGen.

The agreement was signed by Dr Mubarak Hamad Marzouq Al Ameri, chairman of the Board of Directors of G20, and Bill Henwood, president of PharmXGen, at the headquarters of G20 in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Mubarak Hamad Marzouq Al Ameri said: “We are very pleased to cooperate with the American company PharmXGen, and we will be the exclusive agent for the company’s innovative intranasal Rapid Antigen tests, as they achieve speed in showing the test results in a period of time ranging from 3-10 minutes as a maximum, with a 100 per cent efficiency. These tests have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, and they are used in the USA, the UK, Germany and a number of countries in the world.”

He added: “The new screening tests are very important since they are the fastest in showing the results, whether negative or positive. In fact, the results appear in a maximum of 10 minutes, which allows a rapid gradual return to normal life. Indeed, the new tests will help organising events and activities and speeding up entry to government and private institutions and facilities, whether airports, hospitals, or the headquarters of institutions and departments.”

Dr Al Ameri explained that the speed of obtaining quick results will give the individuals more confidence and security and help them to follow the precautionary measures established by the concerned authorities, which promotes a sense of confidence, and allows work and movement in a safe environment.

Bill Henwood said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the Emirati company G20, which will be the exclusive agent for our products, especially those related to Rapid Antigen tests, as we have succeeded in creating and developing innovations that can show the results within 10 minutes, which is considered the fastest in the world, with a 100 per cent efficiency”.

He added: "The tests manufactured by the company are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and used in a number of countries, most notably the USA, the UK, Germany, China and other countries, and we are very happy that our tests will be used in the Middle East and North Africa, which will save time, and herald a rapid gradual return to normal life. These tests can be used by travellers, visitors to events and activities and exhibitions, and ordinary individuals who need quick and accurate results.”

