Covid-19: UAE expats stranded in India unsure of ‘when to book return tickets’

Thankfully, most airlines operating between the India – UAE sector are offering flexible re-booking and cancellations plans for their passengers in India.

Fearing a prolonged travel suspension between India and UAE, scores of stranded expatriates have said they are ‘living each day as it comes’.

Not only are they concerned over contracting the new strain of the virus, many are also concerned that the longer they stay in India, but the more precarious their employment situation would also be, said several expatriates Khaleej Times spoke to. For some, the entire ordeal seems all too familiar.

For the second time in a year, Indian expat and renowned tarot reader Shradha Salla and her daughters are stranded in her home in Mumbai. “Life has taken a circle and got us back to the same position. Last year, my girls did not have residency visas, however, now they do and we need to get back to do their final visa processes.”

Hussain T. Mohamed, a Keralite from Abu Dhabi is clueless on when to rebook his return ticket.

“I went to my native place of Malappuram for a short vacation. I had gone after a long time but now I am not only stranded here but also there is uncertainty on further extension of the travel restrictions. I was planning to return during the weekend but now I am unsure.”

“With the number of cases touching record high in the country, I doubt the UAE will permit inbound flights after May 14. There could be an extension until month end. I am reaching out to my company on ways to work remotely,” said the Abu Dhabi resident.

Shehzad Ahmed, an expatriate from Mumbai and airline professional, said, “I had come to Mumbai to see my parents after one year as they are not keeping well. I would like to highlight that at least residents of the UAE are allowed to travel back so that they could resume work as some professions do not allow to work from home. There are many like me who are waiting to get back to work.”

