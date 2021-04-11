- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: UAE expat uses pandemic job loss to give wings to his business dream
Paws on Grass delivers fresh grass to subscribers’ doorsteps once in two weeks.
When Pakistani expatriate Bilal Warsi lost his job due to the coronavirus crisis last year, he had two options - brood over the loss or turn adversity into opportunity.
He chose the latter and ‘Paws on Grass’ (POG), was that dream come true where customers can subscribe for patches of fresh, environmentally-friendly grass where pets can ‘do their business’.
“Finding a patch of grass for a pet in the ever-evolving super-city of Dubai is a huge challenge for pet parents. Add to that Covid-19 regulations, and finding a spot where pets could have their bathroom breaks had become a real challenge for owners,” explained Warsi, who has a background in digital marketing.
“With so many residents living in high rise buildings having their own patch of grass makes sense both for pets and the surrounding environment,” said the UAE resident for six years.
The idea for POG came from his sister’s dogs Luna and Pixel. “She [sister] was finding it hard to find a place for them to do their business and began using artificial grass and ‘pee pads’ which left behind a very bad odour,” said Warsi who started researching the right kind of grass for this purpose and areas that would most benefit from them.
“Most of the grass sold in Dubai comes from Al Warsan where suppliers from Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Sharjah come to display the grass,” he explained.
Once he figured out the type of grass that works best and is fully biodegradable, Warsi began packaging them in boxes that customers can replace in two weeks.
“We use neem oil in the grass which is pet friendly. We suggest that our users change the grass at least once in two weeks,” he said.
According to Warsi, there is no installation required and the service is subscription-based. “We have a one to three working days delivery service. Pet owners can take the box in two weeks, fold it, and throw it down their garbage chutes.”
Warsi said though their current product range is more suitable for smaller dogs under 10 kg, they are looking at patches for larger dogs. “Over 75 per cent of our customers have small to mid-sized dogs. We are working on a solution for the larger dogs,” he explained.
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan: Qiyam-ul-layl prayers to resume at...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place at mosques for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football...
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must... READ MORE
-
News
New cancer hospital in Dubai in memory of Sheikh...
The 250-bed Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for Cancer Patient Care to be... READ MORE
-
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to...
Stargazers will get to see the first of the two supermoons of 2021... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch