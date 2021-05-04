Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases travel procedures for vaccinated residents

Ashwani Kumar
However, it is not clear as to what the new protocols are and how it will benefit the vaccinated population.


The UAE has eased travel norms for those vaccinated against Covid-19, said a top official from National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

“We would like to announce the review and update of the National Travel Protocol to include easing of procedures for vaccinated with regard to isolation and quarantine, according to the destinations concerned," said Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson of the NCEMA.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee had recently updated the travel procedures for vaccinated passengers.

Effective Monday, May 3, 2021, vaccinated travellers arriving from ‘green’ countries were to take a PCR test on arrival and on day 6, without the need to quarantine.

Vaccinated travellers arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for five days, and take another PCR test on day four.

