Covid-19: UAE brings 'fair and safe' healthcare right at residents' doorstep

Experts hail country’s role on the occasion of the World Health Day.

The UAE has emerged as a model to combat the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

On the occasion of the World Health Day, which is observed on April 7 every year, healthcare professionals lauded the pragmatic and proactive approach the country took to curb the spread of the contagion that crippled several developed economies and healthcare systems of the world.

The theme of this year’s World Health Day was “building a fairer, healthier world for everyone”.

Dr Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director, RAK Hospital, said building a fairer world for all and sundry would need a robust healthcare system for all and sundry and the UAE ticked all the boxes on that score.

“Compared to neighbouring countries and some of which have relatively stronger healthcare systems, people still don’t have access to basic screening …the UAE, on the other hand, has set benchmarks for the world. Consider its aggressive Covid-19 testing mechanism and the speed and alacrity with which the results are being provided. The country evolved from rapid antibody testing to a 100 per cent foolproof PCR technology. Now, we’ve moved into antigen testing that creates accessibility and convenience to the public, and at most times, at their doorstep,” he said.

Several countries are seeing a second and third wave of the viral outbreak.

Dr Siddiqui lauded the UAE’s wise and visionary leadership to vastly minimise the spread of the contagion on the back of its aggressive testing campaign.

"We’re in a situation where most people have either recovered. Besides, the public has an extraordinary high-level of awareness. They’re more conscious and responsible than ever in complying with all precautionary norms,” he said.

Dr Siddiqui maintained that the UAE has evolved into an inspirational model, which followed proactive measures and effective crisis management. He cited that the UAE has become one of the best countries to live in as it has overcome Covid-19 challenges in a big way.

“The country has been leading on all fronts, despite the prevailing circumstances. It has become a model as far as Covid-19 management is concerned. It's providing access to free vaccination, treatment facilities, building field hospitals, massive screening and testing capabilities. It has left no stone unturned while providing exceptional emergency healthcare services for the Emiratis, UAE residents and the visitors alike. The country’s bountiful largesse is amply on display, as it has been lending a helping hand to nations around the world to combat the global healthcare crisis,” he added.

Bidhan Chowdhury, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Medi Q Healthcare Group, echoed Dr Siddiqui.

He said: "In the post-Covid-19 global healthcare experts need to think out-of-the-box and find solutions that are both affordable and sustainable. I believe technology is going to play an important role in healthcare delivery mechanisms. Digital healthcare has become the norm rather than an exception. Digital technology can also play an important role in data management, which is very important for better health outcomes and for organisations and countries to achieve their ‘good health’ goals. The UAE has shown the world how to effectively fight Covid-19. It handled the pandemic better than many countries. Its leadership abilities have been par excellence, as it supported over 70 countries through its aid programme.”

Dr Sanober Khatri, managing director (MD) at Goodhealth Consultancy LLC, exuded her happiness to be a resident in the country, whose motto has been to keep its people “fair and safe” amid these unprecedented Covid-19-induced hard times.

“The people have been fair and safe because of the UAE’s wise and visionary leadership. It has nurtured investments in healthcare through the years, which has been a prime mover behind its safety. Mandatory insurance for all residents, abundant government healthcare funds, a slew of state-of-the-art medical facilities and quick emergency response teams coupled with the law-abiding residents conforming to all precautionary norms have all contributed to its bid to win over the Covid-19 challenge,” said Dr Khatri.

Dr Nadeem Haider, consultant paediatric and neonatal surgeon at the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Ajman, also echoed similar sentiments.

“The UAE has made a judicious use of resources by investing sufficiently in research and innovation to build a world class public healthcare system that has worked wonders for its recipients. The country has always been known for its innovation, which will, perhaps, help other countries to emulate its glorious example,” said Dr Haider.

