Covid-19: UAE approves Pfizer jab for 12-15 age group

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on May 13, 2021
AFP

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announces the decision


The UAE on Thursday approved emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine for the 12-15 age group.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) approved the emergency use of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine for the 12 to 15 age group in line with the National Covid-19 Vaccination Plan, under the outcomes of clinical trials and a strict assessment conducted to approve the emergency local use of the vaccine.

The approval supports the national efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic and protect this age group, highlighting the UAE’s proactive approach to ensuring the community’s health and safety.

Mohap, the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH), the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) launched a free national vaccination campaign for all citizens and residents to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The UAE has provided over 11 million vaccine doses to citizens and residents around the country, which contributed to delivering the declared target of vaccinating half of the eligible population by the end of March 2021.




