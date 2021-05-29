Covid-19: UAE approves highly effective new treatment

Sotrovimab offers the prospect of reducing hospitalisation, fatalities.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has approved the emergency use of a highly effective new treatment for Covid-19, making UAE the first country in the world to both licence and enable immediate patient use.

Endorsed by the US Food and Drug Administration, the new treatment, from globally-leading healthcare company GSK, 'Sotrovimab (Vir-7831)' offers the prospect of reducing hospitalisation for more than 24 hours and fatalities by as much as 85 per cent when administered to patients as an early treatment for Covid-19, a statement issued by the Ministry on Saturday said.

The UAE authorised the emergency use of Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of patients aged 12 years or older with mild to moderate Covid-19 disease who are at risk of progression to hospitalisation or death. In pre-clinical studies, Sotrovimab has demonstrated effectiveness as a monotherapy against widely circulating variants of the disease.

“Such a new qualitative achievement would not have been possible had it not been for the UAE leadership’s keenness to proactively address the pandemic, attract and provide innovative medicines that prove effective and efficient, and adopting them as treatment protocols,” said AbdulRahman bin Mohamad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention.

“The new medicine will greatly contribute to speeding up the recovery of patients, reducing Covid-19-related deaths and hospitalisation period in intensive care units. It will also support the country’s efforts being made to conduct Covid-19 tests and administer vaccines, retaining its leading position among the world's foremost countries, dealing efficiently with the pandemic,” the minister said.

The new drugs, which have been approved after proving effective in treating the new variants will be a turning point in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus in light of the noticeable progress made by the UAE.

"We are working in close partnership with the MOHAP to ensure that our innovative medicines and vaccines are available to the patients who need them," said Gizern Akalin, Managing Director and Vice President, GSK Gulf, based in Dubai.