Covid-19: UAE 8th on global Resilience Ranking

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 27, 2021
Wam

Country maintained top ranking in the Arab world on Bloomberg’s ranking.

The UAE’s highly successful Covid-19 vaccination and screening drive has resulted in the country advancing to eighth place worldwide and maintaining first position in the Arab world on Bloomberg’s Covid-19 Resilience Ranking.

Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management, said during a media briefing that the UAE has achieved 69.7 points on the general index.

“It’s among the top 10 countries ahead of China, Finland, Denmark, Canada and Switzerland. The UAE managed to reach this advanced position regionally and globally, thanks to the preventive measures it took since the beginning of the crisis, as it dealt with the pandemic effectively, while not disrupting business and societal affairs,” Al Dhaheri said.

The official noted the vaccination drive has been successful in achieving its goals and the total number of administered vaccine doses has reached 10,336,224 at a distribution rate of 104.51 doses per 100 people.

“The success of the campaign is an indication of the strength of the medical and health system,” said Al Dhaheri.

Also, 185,007 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours and there have been 2,094 new coronavirus cases reported.

Al Dhaheri underlined the cooperation and responsible role played by the community members.

“Availability of vaccines is a key achievement in the UAE’s battle against the pandemic. It’s available to all for free in all centres operating at maximum capacity, which requires all to cooperate and start getting vaccines to reach acquired immunity due to vaccination.”

Al Dhaheri noted that four vaccines Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca were made available in the country and all those eligible should get the jab and protect themselves, their families and the community.

“The UAE provides vaccination free, and it is optional for all citizens and residents who wish to do. It can be taken provided there are no pre-existing health conditions, or symptoms that prevent vaccination after a specialist doctor’s assessment,” Al Dhaheri added.

author

Ashwani Kumar

