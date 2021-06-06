Filed on June 6, 2021 | Last updated on June 6, 2021 at 08.23 am

Covid-19: Two mosques shut for two weeks in Bahrain as coronavirus cases detected

Mosques that failed to adhere to the measures were temporarily closed.

The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has shut down two mosques for two weeks after Covid-19 cases were confirmed among worshippers, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

The mosque, located in Muharraq and the Northern Governorate, will be closed for two weeks “in order to preserve the requirements of public health and protect worshipers,” the ministry said.

Covid-19: Bahrain temporarily closes four mosques for violating safety measures

“The time will be used by the relevant teams to carry out the process of tracing contacts, sanitise the premises and ensure that all precautionary measures are taken.”

Bahrain has re-opened mosques for the five daily prayers, but insisted that worshippers comply with the health protocols and measures to ensure their safety. Mosques that failed to adhere to the measures were temporarily closed.

The ministry warned that it would follow up on the implementation of the mandatory measures at mosques and intensify inspections to protect worshippers’ health and safety.