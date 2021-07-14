Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Two jabs vital against Delta variant, EMA says

AFP/The Hague
Filed on July 14, 2021
Reuters

EU medicines agency urges countries to speed up their vaccine drives.


The EU's medicines watchdog said Wednesday two jabs by approved vaccine makers were "vital" to provide maximum protection against the highly-infectious coronavirus Delta variant, urging countries to speed up their inoculation drives.

"Preliminary evidence suggests that both doses of a two-dose Covid-19 vaccine... are needed to provide adequate protection against the Delta variant," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, adding "adherence to the recommended vaccination course is vital to benefit from the highest level of protection."




