Covid-19: TV host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus
DeGeneres took to Instagram to share the health update
Comedian-host Ellen DeGeneres has revealed that she has tested Covid-19 positive, assuring fans she feels fine right now.
DeGeneres took to Instagram to share the health update, going on to reveal that production on her popular talk show has been suspended, with plans to resume in January.
"Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines," she wrote in a note posted on her social media.
"I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen," she added.
A Telepictures spokesperson confirmed the news of production getting halted to Variety.
The shutdown has come at a time when the show's ratings were soaring. The show hit its highest rating since May during the week ending November 29.
The 18th season of the show premiered on September 21 after months of controversy involving an internal investigation after allegations of racism, sexual misconduct and other workplace problems.
