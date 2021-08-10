Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Tourists told to leave as French overseas crisis grows

Filed on August 10, 2021

Martinique will enter a tougher lockdown for three weeks.


France's overseas territory of Martinique will enter a tougher lockdown for three weeks from Tuesday to tackle a Covid-19 outbreak on the West Indian island, a local government official said on Twitter.

Authorities in Martinique also advised tourists to leave the island.

Martinique had already imposed an evening curfew but the tougher lockdown, set to start from 7pm, will shutter shops selling items that are not essential, close beaches and clamp down on people's movements.

The French health ministry said 240 health workers would on Tuesday fly to Martinique and another overseas territory, Guadeloupe, to reinforce local staff as Covid-19 infections overwhelm hospitals on the two Caribbean islands.

Health minister Olivier Veran, who has appealed for volunteer doctors and nurses, will travel to the territories at the end of this week, the ministry also said in a statement.

Guadeloupe and France's island of La Reunion in the Indian Ocean have also imposed curbs against the virus.




