Covid-19: Top US obstetrician groups recommend vaccine during pregnancy
Contracting the coronavirus during the period increases risks for severe complications and preterm birth.
Two leading obstetricians’ groups on Friday recommended Covid-19 shots for all pregnant women, citing concerns over rising cases and low vaccination rates.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine said vaccinations in tens of thousands of pregnant women over the past several months have shown the shots are safe and effective during pregnancy.
Covid-19 during pregnancy increases risks for severe complications and can also increase chances for preterm birth. US government data show only about 16% of pregnant women have received one or more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The president of the OB-GYN group, Dr Martin Tucker, said in a statement that doctors should enthusiastically recommend the shots to their patients.
Dr Emily Miller, obstetrics chief at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, said she hopes the new recommendation “will help pregnant people feel more confident in their decision to get the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible.”
Miller is a member of the maternal-fetal medicine group’s Covid-19 task force.
