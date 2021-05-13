Covid-19: Time for Indian govt to rise to the occasion, says Anupam Kher

Filed on May 13, 2021 | Last updated on May 13, 2021 at 02.23 pm

Anupam Kher on India’s Covid efforts: ‘There’s more to life than image building’

Longtime backer of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Anupam Kher on Thursday said Indians should get angry and hold “the government responsible for what has happened."

In an interview to NDTV, the actor said the Modi government had slipped ‘somewhere.’ “It is time for them to understand that there is much more to life than just image-building maybe," said the veteran actor.

According to him, it is time for the government to rise to the occasion and do things that they are chosen by the people of the country for. Referring to floating bodies, as evident in the Ganges in Bihar, he said only an inhuman person will not get affected by such things.

Claiming that India was in “a warlike situation,” Kher said people had the right to complain and get angry. “But it should not hold back on being compassionate towards fellow citizens,” he pointed out.

The veteran actor noted losing a family member because of shortage of oxygen or medical facilities is a tough thing, but that does not stop life. “I lost a friend to corona, but I am still doing my job,” he added.

Kher has started a project to help people during the pandemic. Project Health India has been set up in collaboration with Baba Kalyani, managing director of Bharat Forge and Dr Ash Tewari of New York’s Mount Sinai hospital.

Medical equipment including oxygen concentrators and ventilators have been sent to hospitals in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kanpur and Ghazipur. It is also working on mental health issues, which has emerged as a major problem during the lockdown.