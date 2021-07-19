Covid-19: This Eid, make safety a national responsibility in UAE

Healthcare authorities have urged residents to continue to exercise caution.

For the fourth time in a row, Eid celebrations continue to be a subdued affair for Muslims worldwide. And like on the last three occasions, we call upon residents in the UAE to make Covid safety a national responsibility.

Even though Covid-19 cases in the country have been steadily declining since a sudden spike last month, healthcare authorities have urged residents to continue to exercise caution. On Monday, UAE reported 1,508 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in several weeks.

Several of the UAE’s Muslim healthcare workers will be on call this Eid Al Adha. Indeed, for many, it is the fourth Eid in a row.

Dr Saba Iqbal Awan, a general practitioner at Burjeel Hospital, Dubai, said: “Although I am working this Eid, I’ve decided that, during my lunch hours, I’ll be ordering in a special meal to mark the day. It is Eid, after all. I am a little envious of people who are off today.”

Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, recently revealed that Covid cases and deaths in the UAE saw massive spikes during the last few celebrations — with daily infections rising by 500 per cent after Eid Al Adha last year.

In light of this, leading government authorities and regulatory bodies have urged residents to exercise utmost care and maintain social distancing protocols. Covid-19 is still a long way from being in our rear-view mirrors. Senior citizens and those suffering from chronic diseases must avoid outings where possible, said Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.

“Avoid physical gatherings and opt to interact with friends and family virtually; avoid gatherings in public or private,” said the government authority. Similar protocols have been issued by the Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Police, and other government departments.

Covid safety is a national responsibility. The sooner we flatten the curve, the sooner we can return to life as we knew it before the pandemic. For own sakes, let’s have a blessed, but safe Eid Al Adha this year.

