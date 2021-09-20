Covid-19: Thailand to try alternative vaccination method to stretch supplies
So far, only 21 per cent of the estimated 72 million people living in the country have been fully vaccinated
Doctors in Thailand have been given the go-ahead to start giving Covid-19 booster shots under the skin, rather than injecting them into muscles, officials said on Monday, in an effort to strengthen immunity and stretch vaccine supplies.
Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the method, which doctors began exploring last month, could be used at the discretion of medical professionals, providing it was supported by evidence.
Chalermpong Sukonthaphon, director of the Vachira Hospital in Phuket, said his hospital had been given the green light to use the technique from Friday, as trials had showed it triggered a similar immune response to the regular method.
“One vaccine dose can be used for five intradermal injections,” Chalermpong told Reuters.
Phuket’s population was among the first to be inoculated in Thailand, as a pre-requisite for the island to reopen to vaccinated foreign tourists in July.
Starting in April, they received two doses of the vaccine of Sinovac, for which booster shots of other vaccines have been issued in several countries after concerns about its resistance to the Delta Covid-19 variant.
Thailand has turned to unconventional approaches due to problems in supplies, despite manufacturing the AstraZeneca vaccine locally.
So far, only 21 per cent of the estimated 72 million people living in the country have been fully vaccinated.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: Thailand ready to welcome vaccinated travellers from UAE
>> Emirates to resume flights to Phuket; no quarantine for vaccinated travellers
Authorities have also decided to administer separate shots of Sinovac’s vaccine followed by that of AstraZeneca, a technique yet to be adopted elsewhere.
Thailand has reported more than 1.4 million infections and 15,000 deaths, the majority since April this year.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Indonesia logs fewest daily cases in...
Measures that were relaxed on Monday include allowing cinemas to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India to restart vaccine exports to...
It had stopped donating and selling shots in April to focus on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 40,697 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Abu Dhabi residents are racing against the clock to get the Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pfizer-BioNTech say data shows vaccine...
Companies said the vaccine generated an immune response in 5-to-11... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
10 days to go for Expo 2020 Dubai: Your ultimate...
The fair is gearing up to be the world's greatest show READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Leave 3-week gap between flu shot and Covid...
Free influenza vaccines will be provided to high risk individuals READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Photos: 107-year-old Japanese twins certified as...
The announcement coincided with Respect for the Aged Day, a national... READ MORE
-
World
India: Raj Kundra gets bail in adult films case
He has been ordered to pay Rs50,000 surety for his release. READ MORE
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Sports
New Zealand cricket team arrive in Dubai after leaving Pakistan
19 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
24 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies