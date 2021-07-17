Covid-19: Thailand bans public gatherings due to record rise in virus cases
Violators to face fines up to Dh4,480 or two-year jail term.
Amid the record rise in Covid-19 cases, Thailand has decided to impose a countrywide ban on public gatherings and is considering more restrictions on the movement of the citizens.
On Saturday, the country’s coronavirus task force reported 10,082 new Covid-19 cases and 141 more deaths. According to Channel News Asia (CNA), the tally now stands at 391,989 cases along with 3,240 fatalities.
The latest rise in cases and deaths has occurred despite partial lockdowns in Bangkok and nine other provinces this week. According to an official announcement, a ban on public gatherings has been imposed, with a maximum penalty of a two-year jail term or a fine of up to $1,220 (Dh4,480).
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that that his government is considering more restrictions as the country continues to face its worst Covid-19 outbreak yet.
“There is a need to expand measures to limit people’s movement as much as possible and closing more facilities leaving only the essentials,” Prayut said on his Facebook page on Friday.
The strict curbs have been imposed in Bangkok and several other provinces for two weeks since Monday as the Prayut government attempting to curtail the new Covid infections.
