Covid-19: Telangana announces 10-day lockdown from May 12

The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to impose a 10-day lockdown in the state starting May 12, to prevent further spread of coronavirus. According to an official release, the state cabinet decided to clamp a lockdown from 10am on May 12 (Wednesday) for 10 days.

“However, there would be a relaxation for all activities from 6am to 10am daily,” it said.

On Monday, Telanganas’ Covid-19 tally crossed half-a-million as 4,826 fresh cases were added while the toll stood at 2,771 with 35 more casualties.

The cabinet also decided to invite global tenders for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine, it added.