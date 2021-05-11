- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Telangana announces 10-day lockdown from May 12
There would be a relaxation on all activities from 6am to 10am every day.
The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to impose a 10-day lockdown in the state starting May 12, to prevent further spread of coronavirus. According to an official release, the state cabinet decided to clamp a lockdown from 10am on May 12 (Wednesday) for 10 days.
“However, there would be a relaxation for all activities from 6am to 10am daily,” it said.
On Monday, Telanganas’ Covid-19 tally crossed half-a-million as 4,826 fresh cases were added while the toll stood at 2,771 with 35 more casualties.
The cabinet also decided to invite global tenders for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine, it added.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Sluggish CoWIN app leaves millions...
People are facing delays when trying to log in and book a vaccination ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Delhi CM demands vaccine...
He also pushed for a national policy to inoculate every Indian over... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Women's prayer areas at...
Mosques across the country can host Eid prayers with strict Covid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New vaccine blocks Covid-19, variants, other...
The new vaccine was found effective in protecting monkeys and mice. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flight suspension: 5-fold increase in Karachi-...
Residents and businessmen are willing to pay exorbitant airfares, but ... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE: Third Eid to be celebrated amid Covid-19
How this Eid is remarkably different from the last two marked amid... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Dh10,000 fine for...
Residents asked to report Covid safety violations to the police. READ MORE
-
News
UAE Eid Al Fitr: Prayer timings in Abu Dhabi,...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place for the prayers. READ MORE