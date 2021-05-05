- EVENTS
Covid-19: Tanzania stops flights to and from India amid virus surge
It joins a growing list of East African countries that have halted flights to and from India.
Tanzania has suspended flights to and from India amid the Covid-19 surge in the Southeast Asian nation, the country's health ministry said, the latest sign of its increasingly active approach to tackling the pandemic under its new president.
It joins a growing list of East African countries that have halted flights to and from India, including Uganda and Kenya.
The suspension is effective immediately and will apply until further notice, the statement from health minister Abel Makubi dated Tuesday said. Exceptions would be made for cargo planes and pre-approved flights on humanitarian, diplomatic, and medical missions.
UAE suspends India flights until further notice
These are among the latest tough measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus since President Samia Suluhu Hassan took office in March.
Countries that have imposed India travel restrictions
Hassan’s approach has differed markedly from her predecessor John Magufuli, who downplayed the severity of the virus and encouraged natural remedies to combat it.
