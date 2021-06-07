Covid-19: Taiwan to extend alert level restrictions to June 28, schools to stay shut
The extension of the restrictions had been widely expected.
Taiwan will extend its Covid-19 restrictions for another two weeks until June 28 and schools will remain shut until the summer vacation, the government said on Monday, adding that its outbreak has not yet stabilised.
After months of relative safety, Taiwan has been dealing with a spike in domestic infections and is in the second highest alert level, with gatherings restricted, entertainment venues shut and students shifted to on-line learning.
The Cabinet, in a statement after a meeting chaired by Premier Su Tseng-chang, said Health Minister Chen Shih-chung would release further details later on Monday.
“At present the pandemic has not yet stabilised,” the Cabinet said.
The extension of the restrictions had been widely expected.
Su told the meeting that Taiwan would this week start distributing 1.24 million AstraZeneca Plc vaccines donated by Japan, with people with chronic diseases and those older than 75 in the priority queue for vaccination.
Taiwan reported 343 new domestic Covid-19 cases on Sunday, down from the 511 reported on Saturday.
The government has reported 11,298 cases since the pandemic began, including 260 deaths.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Taiwan to extend curbs, schools to stay ...
The extension of the restrictions had been widely expected. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India cautiously starts to open up as...
India’s capital allowed businesses and shops to reopen with... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Expats cancel travel plans, fear getting...
June to August are usually peak travel times, as they coincide with... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi to announce Haj plans amid concerns over...
Authorities added that it was important to keep the various variants... READ MORE
-
News
Addicted to your smartphone? It may lead to...
It is a gradual build-up of damage to muscles, tendons and nerves... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Free Covid-19 vaccines for all adults in India:...
Starting June 21, Covid-19 vaccine will be free for people above 18... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE docs urge Covid safety; virus may be around a ...
Health professionals said people cannot afford to become complacent... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Only Covid-vaccinated kids can attend...
Kids aged 12 and above must have received the vaccine to be part of... READ MORE
News
UAE: Likely Eid Al Adha 2021 dates revealed